Jharkhand: Water crisis in Jamshedpur city, even after treatment the water is not drinkable, this is the reason

Jamshedpur: The water supply system in the Tata command area has collapsed this year. Complaints are coming from many places about water containing worms. On this, it is being told by Tata Steel UISL (formerly Jusco) that water supply is being affected due to high pollution in the river and low water level in Dimna Dam. The water level of the river has also gone down considerably. Due to low water level, water is not being lifted even for Moharda water supply of Birsanagar. In many places the filth is so much that the water is coming out very dirty.

10 years ago the water level of subarnarekha river had reached 115.160 meters

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level has not gone so low in the last 10 years. According to the data, the water level in Subarnarekha river till July 16 was 115.240 metres, compared to 115.700 in the same period last year. The water level of Subarnarekha had increased to 115.160 11 years back. This was the lowest water level ever. At the same time, the water level of Kharkai river was 124.790 meters till July 16, while last year it was 123.670 meters.

PHOTOS: The condition of ATS DSP and Inspector injured in the firing of Aman Sahu’s henchmen is stable, CID team engaged in investigation

River pollution reaches dangerous level

The decreasing water level of rivers and its pollution are ringing alarm bells for the people of Jamshedpur and its surrounding areas. The level of pollution of the river has reached so much that even after treatment its water is not being said to be fit for drinking. It is said that the amount of nitrate in the water is very high. JUSCO is trying to ensure water supply in general, but many problems are being faced regarding this too.

CCL worker Ashish Banerjee’s condition critical, criminals shot him while going on duty, read this news too

Hyacinth is spreading due to stagnation of water

The company has officially said that Tata Steel UISL is ready to clean the water. Water hyacinth produced in the river is being removed, as well as the quantity of disinfection chemicals has been increased so that pure water can be supplied, besides this the frequency of pipeline flushing has been increased. According to the company, pollution is increasing due to the formation of water hyacinth due to stagnation of water. Apart from this, the pH level of the river is also very high. The pH is close to 10, while its norm is 7. The pollution department believes that its water can only be used for bathing and industrial use. The quantity of insects is very high in the area where water is taken from the river.

CM Hemant Soren unveils Hero Asian Hockey Championship trophy, launches ‘Pass the Ball Trophy Tour’ campaign

What did the chief engineer tell

Water will be released for the farmers of Ghatshila and nearby areas from the left main canal of Chandil Dam. The water level of Chandil Dam was 177.05 RL meters till 8 am on Monday. On the orders of Chief Engineer Chandil Complex Sanjay Kumar, two cumecs of water was released in the left main canal on Monday. The Chief Engineer told that in the first batch, a total of 12 cumecs water will be released in the left main canal in 3-4 days. There is less water in Chandil Dam. The rain has also reduced. Two days ago the water level was 176.90 RL meter and at present it is 177.05 RL meter. The Chief Engineer said that this year, in the Subarnarekha multi-purpose project, a target has been set to irrigate 55 thousand hectares in Seraikela Kharsawan district besides East Singhbhum.

Jharkhand Village Story: Baludih is a village in Jharkhand, but now sand is not found, read this story of change

Water level of Chandil Dam 177.05 meters

The water level of Chandil Dam was 177.05 meters till July 16. Last year it had gone up to 180 metres. At the same time, the water level in the surrounding areas including Adityapur was 12.25 feet. Last year it had reached 15 feet in the same period. The water level of Dimna Dam is 518.8 feet this year, while it was 520 feet last year.

Explainer: How has the life of more than 30 thousand women of Jharkhand changed? Bones and liquor are no longer sold