Jharkhand Weather: Alert of heat wave till June 18 in Jharkhand, know when the monsoon will rain

Jharkhand Weather Forecast: These days, due to the fire raining from the sky, the whole of Jharkhand is facing the heat of the scorching heat. In the last three-four days after 3 pm it definitely rained for some time, but due to this the humidity increased further. The temperature of most of the districts of Jharkhand is being recorded around 40 degree Celsius. At the same time, the temperature is reaching beyond 40 degrees in the southern and northwestern parts of the state. Apart from this, moist winds are also blowing in the lower level of the atmosphere. Due to this, the condition of heat wave to severe heat wave has also been created at some places. In this situation, there is no possibility of any major change in the coming four to five days.

Heat wave alert in these parts of the state

The Meteorological Center Ranchi has once again issued an alert of heat wave in the state. According to the forecast of the department, on June 14, heat wave conditions can be seen at some places in the southern, north eastern and north western parts of the state. On the other hand, from June 15 to 17, there will be heat wave somewhere in the southern and northwestern parts of the state. Whereas, on June 18, heat wave havoc can be seen in the southern parts of the state. Due to this people are feeling uncomfortable due to the heat. Especially the health of children and the elderly is likely to be adversely affected. In such a situation, the Meteorological Center Ranchi has advised to take care of some special things.

Avoid stepping out between 11 pm to 3 pm.

Wear light colored, loose, cotton clothes.

Cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Drink enough water – even if you don’t feel thirsty (to avoid dehydration.

Especially laborers should avoid direct sunlight from 11 am to 4 pm.

Schedule difficult tasks for cooler times of the day.

Increase the frequency and duration of rest for outdoor activities.

Keep the cattle inside the house between 11 am and 4 pm.

Irrigate plants and crops.

Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps, such as weakness, dizziness, headache, sweating and seizures. If you are feeling faint or ill, go to the doctor.

Let us inform that East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Simdega and Seraikela Kharsawan districts come in the southern part of the state. Whereas, North Eastern Jharkhand includes Deoghar, Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Godda, Jamtara, Pakur and Sahibganj districts. While the North Western Jharkhand includes Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Koderma, Latehar and Lohardaga districts and the central part of Jharkhand includes Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Khunti, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts.

When will monsoon come?

Talking about monsoon, monsoon rains can enter Jharkhand by the end of this week or early next week. Before this there will be moisture in the air. There is a sultry situation regarding this. Due to the strong sunlight in the morning, the heat has increased. There are no signs of monsoon coming to the state yet. The maximum temperature is the same as before. The Meteorological Center predicts that there will be no major change in temperature right now. It may rain with thunder at some places. For some time the wind speed can also be 30 to 40 km per hour.