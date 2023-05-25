Jharkhand Weather: Devastation due to strong storm in Jharkhand, 5 including girl and old man died due to rain-thunderstorm

Due to the sudden change in the weather after noon, people have got some relief from the heat. Whereas Hazaribagh, Palamu, Simdega, Garhwa, Chatra got strong storm, rain and thunder At least 5 people died. 10-year-old Simran Kumari of Alaunjakhurd village of Ichak block under Hazaribagh district died after the wall of her house collapsed. More than 100 trees were uprooted or fell on the roads in the district due to the wind blowing at a speed of about 60 kilometers per hour. Dozens of electric poles and wires were broken.

It rained with thunderstorm in Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh received 21.5 mm of rain along with the storm. Also in Koderma district strong wind It rained with Due to the lightning, the insulators on 12 electric poles were broken. A 65-year-old man has died due to lightning in Gidhaur. Two laborers Umesh Chandravanshi and Nakul Chandravanshi died due to lightning in Tendua Kala village under Hussainabad sub-division in Palamu. All were working in Aahar. Shivshankar Saav and Ramji Saav are seriously injured. Everyone stood under the tree to avoid the rain. The injured are being treated at the sub-divisional hospital.

Youth dies due to lightning in Simdega

In Simdega district, a 26-year-old youth and a 45-year-old man in Garhwa have died due to lightning. According to the Meteorological Department, the wind speed in Hazaribagh and other areas was about 60 kilometers per hour. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thundershowers in many areas of the state till May 27.

Giridih received 46 mm of rain

Due to light rain in the capital Ranchi, the maximum temperature has come down. Where Ranchi’s maximum temperature was 38.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the maximum temperature decreased to 37.6 degree Celsius on Thursday after rain. Means the temperature decreased by 1.2 degree Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, there has been two mm of rain in Ranchi. While Giridih received maximum rainfall of 46 mm. Palamu has received 17.5 mm of rain.

