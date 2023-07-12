Jharkhand Weather Forecast: Due to lack of rain, the condition of six districts is worse

The condition of six districts is worse due to lack of rain

Abhishek Anand, senior scientist of the Meteorological Center, said that since July 1, the state has received about 168 mm of rain. By now it should have rained 296 mm. There is a shortfall of about 43 percent. The condition of six districts is worse.

Ranchi: It rained late evening on Wednesday in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. This gave relief to the people from the heat. It was sunny since morning and people were troubled by the heat. After this, people got relief from the rain.

If Abhishek Anand, the senior scientist of the Meteorological Center, is to be believed, then the monsoon will be active again in two days. The scope of rain will increase from 16-17 July. A warning has also been issued for thunder and lightning.

Monsoon may become active again in Jharkhand in a day or two. On July 14, there may be heavy rains at some places in the central parts of the state including Santal Pargana. Its effect is expected to last for the next two-three days.

In Tingina village of Jaldega block of Simdega, rural women under the leadership of village Pahan Gyan Sai, Sudhwa Gond and Suresh Dhanwar worshiped Peepal tree for rain.

After the first rain of monsoon in Jaldega area of ​​Simdega, there is no rain in the area for two weeks. That’s why farmers are not able to do farming work. With the wish of rain, the women took bath and performed Jalabhishek on the Peepal tree.

Rituals were worshiped in the traditional Jantad Bonga Than of 12 Mauza located at the foothills of Surda Mines of Ghatshila in East Singhbhum district. Dehuri Rajendra Sabar and Naike Ganesh Tudu prayed for good rains by performing traditional puja.

Paddy planted in Dumka’s Ranishwar has started drying up due to lack of good rains for a long time. Due to the dryness of the field, cracks have started appearing in the soil. Many farmers had prepared the fields for sowing money. They are upset because of no rain.

Despite the onset of monsoon in Margomunda of Madhupur in Deoghar district, due to lack of rains for cultivation, the farmers are worried. The seedlings planted in the fields are on the verge of drying up.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be heavy rains in different parts of the state till July 16. During this, there is a possibility of thunder along with thunder at some places. The department has warned people by issuing a yellow alert.

The maximum temperature in Ranchi has increased by 0.7 degrees in the last 24 hours. At the same time, a drop of 1 degree has been seen in the minimum temperature. Today the maximum temperature of Ranchi is 32.7 degrees, which is 2.7 degrees more than the normal temperature. At the same time, the minimum temperature is 24 degree Celsius, which is 1 degree less than the normal temperature.

Jaldega (Simdega), In Tingina village of the block, hundreds of rural women under the leadership of Pahan Gyan Sai, Sudhwa Gond and Suresh Dhanwar of the village performed water anointing on the Peepal tree for rain. It may be known that after the first rain in the said area, it is not raining in the area for two weeks. As a result, farmers are not able to do the work of farming. For rain, women took bath and performed Jalabhishek on Peepal tree in the early morning of Tuesday by taking water with purification. Under the leadership of the Pahans of the village, the women worshiped and prayed to God for rain. Lakshmi Devi, Sumitra Devi, Aghani Devi, Rupa Devi, Shaniyaro Devi etc. were included in the program.

Musabani (Ghatshila).Rituals were worshiped on Tuesday in the traditional Jantad Bonga Than of 12 Mauza located at the foothills of Surda Mines. Dehuri Rajendra Sabar and Naike Ganesh Tudu performed traditional puja and prayed for good rains, harvest and prosperity and peace for the people. Many employees including MMPL’s Surda Mines Incharge Rajeev Som, Kishun Soren, Dhananjay Mardi, Subhash Murmu, Lakhan Murmu participated in the puja. Prayed for the operation of Surda Mines. Villagers of 12 Mauza including Gopal Tudu, Sudarshan Hansda, Yash Mardi and many village heads participated in the puja. According to the villagers, Jantaad Puja of 12 Mauza is being done for a long time. A large number of villagers from nearby villages participated in the puja.

Dulmi, Chitarpur and Gola blocks of Ramgarh are agriculture dominated areas. The people here depend only on paddy cultivation. The month of Sawan proves to be a boon for the farmers, but due to lack of rain, the fields of the farmers are dry. Due to this the farmers are worried and upset. Farmers say that Bichda used to get ready in Ashadh and the work of planting money used to start in Sawan. The work of transplanting money has not started in any field of this area. Farmers say that this time the monsoon has arrived late. After this, after raining for two-three days, the sun is coming out continuously. Let us tell you that there was less rain last year. This year also, due to lack of rain, ponds, wells, rivers and streams have dried up. Farmers are not even able to make any alternative arrangement for irrigation. Farmers told that right now the crops of corn, pigeon pea, almond, madua are planted in the fields. Its plants are also getting affected due to lack of rain. Farmer Jaynandan Mahato told that if it does not rain in a day or two, the paddy grains will be ruined. Farmer Hemlal Mahato said that even after the arrival of monsoon, there is not enough rain in the area. On the other hand, many farmers say that if paddy is not harvested in sufficient quantity, then we will be forced to migrate.

Ranishwar (Dumka). Due to lack of heavy rains for a long time, the paddy crop planted in the fields of the farmers has started drying up. Due to the dryness of the field, cracks have started appearing in the soil. At the same time, many farmers had prepared the fields for paddy sowing. The field has dried up due to lack of heavy rains. Sapan Mandal of Asanbani told that the fields which were prepared for paddy sowing. Due to not being heavy, even the fields have started drying up. Once the soil is completely dry, the fields will have to be prepared by running the tractor again. Farmer Pradeep Mandal told that due to heavy rains, he had plowed the fields by driving a tractor, but suddenly the rain stopped and the field started drying up. On the other hand, the fields where paddy was sown have also started drying up due to lack of water. Even after ten days of the month of July, due to lack of good rains, all the farmers are worried.

Margomunda (Madhupur). Despite the onset of monsoon, the concern of the farmers has started increasing due to lack of rains for cultivation in the block area. The saplings planted in the fields by the farmers have reached the verge of scorching. On the other hand, due to lack of rain, some farmers have not even sown chickpeas, while the sown chickpeas are not able to grow properly due to lack of water. The farmers told that they do not want to take any risk due to the indifference of the weather. Farmers have not started farming due to the poor growth of Bichda. The farmers told that if the rains had happened properly, the fields would have been plowed by now. But due to the indifference of the weather and the water level of the river-Joria and the pond going down, it has also become difficult for some farmers to plant padwans. The farmers told that farming is the only means of their livelihood. But due to the weather, the condition of the farmers can become pathetic.

Monsoon may become active again in Jharkhand in a day or two. On July 12 and 13, there may be heavy rains at some places in Santal Parganas. On July 14, there may be heavy rains at some places in the central parts of the state including Santal Pargana. Its effect is expected to last for the next two-three days. According to Abhishek Anand, the senior scientist of the Meteorological Center, the monsoon will be active again in two days. Its effect will be visible from today. The scope of rain will increase from 16-17. There is also a warning of thunder and lightning. The state has received about 168 mm of rain since July 1. By now it should have been 296 mm. There is a shortfall of about 43 percent. The condition of six districts is worse.