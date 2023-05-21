Jharkhand Weather Forecast: How long will the heat last in Jharkhand, when are the chances of rain?

Ranchi: There is no respite from the heat in Jharkhand yet. The temperature is expected to rise for the next three-four days. Clouds, thunder and lightning may also occur at some places in Jharkhand. Such a situation can last till June 25. For the last one week, the maximum temperature of the capital Ranchi has been continuously around 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of Santal and Koyalanchal districts is continuously being recorded above 40 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Center has said that the temperature will rise for the next three-four days. The temperature may increase by two to three degrees Celsius. Clouds, thunder and lightning may also occur at some places in Jharkhand. Wind speed can also be faster than normal. This situation can last till June 25.

The Meteorological Center has said that the maximum temperature will remain above 40. The minimum temperature will be around 25-26 degree Celsius. For the last one week, the maximum temperature of the capital Ranchi has been continuously running around 40 degree Celsius. Due to this people are not getting relief from the heat. This situation will continue even further.

The maximum temperature in many districts of Jharkhand is crossing 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of Santal and Koyalanchal districts is continuously recording more than 40 degree Celsius.

