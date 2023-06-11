Jharkhand Weather Forecast: How long will the heat wave last in Jharkhand, when are the chances of rain?

Ranchi: For the next four days, the people of the state are not expecting much relief from the heat. During this, sometimes there will be clouds in the sky. Strong sunlight will also bother people. The maximum temperature will remain the same as now. No significant change is expected in it for the next four days. The Meteorological Center has told in its forecast that till June 15-16, there may be heat wave at some places and there may be light rain at some places.

it may rain somewhere

According to the Meteorological Center, till June 13, heat wave conditions will prevail at some places in the state. On Sunday, there may be light rain with thunder at some places in the north-east of the state (Santal Parganas). On June 12, there may be light rain with clouds and thunder at some places in the eastern and adjoining central parts of the state. Heat wave is also expected during this time. On June 13, heat wave can be seen at some places in the western, southern and nearby central parts of the state. Thunderstorm or light rain may occur at some places in the eastern parts of the state. It will be partly cloudy on 15-16 June. Light to moderate rain may occur at some places.

Daltonganj’s temperature reached 44 degrees

The temperature of Daltonganj has crossed 44 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 44.1 degree Celsius on Saturday. The maximum temperature of capital Ranchi was recorded at 39.8 and minimum at 26 degree Celsius. People are facing 30 degree temperature since morning. The maximum temperature in many districts of Santal Pargana has dropped by five to six degrees Celsius. Except Deoghar, the maximum temperature of the surrounding districts was recorded between 33 -36 degree Celsius. Due to the rains in Bengal, the temperature in these districts has dropped.

