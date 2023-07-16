Jharkhand Weather Forecast LIVE: Drains jammed due to rain in Ranchi, roads submerged

Drains jammed due to heavy rains in Ranchi, roads submerged

It rained heavily on Saturday evening in many districts of the state including the capital Ranchi. Due to rain in Ranchi for about an hour, water accumulated on the roads of the city. Due to this, the drivers had to face a lot of trouble. Till late night the rain water remained on the roads. Due to the rain, the situation near the overbridge had become hellish. Due to the pit dug for the construction of the flyover, the road here had become completely muddy. At the same time, water was filled on the Rajendra Chowk side on the overbridge. This caused a lot of trouble to the pedestrians and the drivers. Similar was the condition of the road from Kantatoli to Bahu Bazar. Two-wheeler drivers were slipping due to wet soil and water logging. Apart from this, rain water had also accumulated on the road near Jaipal Singh Stadium located in Kachari Chowk. Here, due to the blockage of the drain in the main road, the rain water was coming out of the drain and flowing on the road itself. Near Karamtoli Chowk, a part of the road had become a pond due to water logging. The condition of Sewa Sadan Road was also bad. Here the dirty water of the drain had accumulated on the road. Apart from this, rain water was flowing on the roads near Ratu Road Cemetery, Bada Lal Street, Tapovan Gali Kokar. Here it is raining continuously in the morning as well.