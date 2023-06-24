Jharkhand Weather Forecast LIVE: Monsoon reaches Palamu, forecast of heavy rain on 25-26

Cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal, Jharkhand will also be affected

A cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal. Its effect will also be seen on Jharkhand. Due to this, there may be good rains in many districts of the state on 25 and 26 June. Monsoon has reached many districts of Palamu division. It is expected to pass through Jharkhand by Saturday. According to Abhishek Anand, scientist in-charge of the Meteorological Center, there is a warning of heavy rain in many areas in Jharkhand on Sunday and Monday.

More than 65 mm of rain in canopy on Friday

On Friday, the highest rainfall in the state has been recorded in Chandwa. According to the meteorological center, Latehar’s canopy received 65 mm of rain. 56 mm of rain has been received in Garhwa, 32 in Kurged, 32 mm in Bariatu. 31 in Chaibasa, around 25 mm in Latehar.

Heavy rain forecast on 25-26

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, it may rain in the southern and adjacent central parts of the state on Sunday, 25th. On June 26, heavy rain is expected in South and Central Jharkhand as well as in North Western areas. After the rain, the maximum temperature may drop by four to five degrees Celsius. On June 24, there will be thunder and lightning at many places. Orange alert has been issued with its warning. People have been appealed to be safe.