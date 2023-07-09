Jharkhand Weather Forecast LIVE: Monsoon will remain active till July 14, heavy rain expected in these areas on 11-12

Monsoon will remain active in Jharkhand till July 14, heavy rain expected in these areas on 11-12

The Meteorological Center Ranchi has predicted that there may be heavy rains in Santal Pargana on 11 and 12 July. The Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert regarding this. Monsoon will remain active till July 14. During this, light to moderate rain may occur in different parts of the state. There is also a possibility of thunder and lightning at some places. In the capital too, the sky may remain cloudy till July 14. It will rain intermittently. The Meteorological Center has urged people to be alert due to thunder and lightning. On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the capital was around 30 and the minimum temperature was around 23 degree Celsius.