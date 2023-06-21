Jharkhand Weather Forecast LIVE: Weather took a turn in Jharkhand, relief as well as disaster

Weather took a turn in Jharkhand, relief as well as trouble

On Tuesday, it rained with strong thunderstorms in almost all the districts of the state. There was lightning in many places and the roofs of the houses were also blown away. This rain may have given relief from the heat, but in the meanwhile many people’s houses were destroyed and many lost their near and dear ones. Even today, it is drizzling in many places of the capital since morning.

Girl student who went to take bath fell on her, died

Ranchi / Mesra.Simran Ganjhu (11), a third class student studying in BIT Mesra Primary School, died after falling in Rudiya village of Mesra East Panchayat. Police sent the dead body to RIMS for postmortem. At around 4.30 pm, the girl along with her brother and sister had gone to the well located some distance away from the house to take bath. At the same time, he fell down, due to which he died on the spot. It is said that the girl remained lying in the water for one hour. Meanwhile, when he fainted, both his brothers and sisters kept pleading for help from the people in the midst of the rain.

In Bedo and Namkum, the roofs of the house were blown away by the storm, a dozen cattle died

Ranchi. On Tuesday afternoon, due to strong thunderstorm accompanied by rain, several places including the surrounding areas of the city got cold and the roofs of the houses were blown away. The asbestos in the house of Roshan Tigga, a resident of Buchatoli in Silvey Panchayat, was blown away. While the almirah, bed, box and grains kept in the house got wet due to the rain and got ruined. A cycle and a moped were damaged when a branch of a tree fell near Budhwa Manjhi’s house in Bedo. In Pokal Tikra village, Birsi Urain, Budhni Urain and Kartik Uraon, Chumanu Uraon in Jejetoli, Soma Bhagat, Jogia Munda, residents of Rogo village, were blown away by asbestos. Here, in Ghaghra, the houses of Sunita Kujur and Bablu Lohra also lost their roofs.

In Karra’s Limda village, two bullocks died due to heavy rains. Mangra Oraon had gone towards the field to graze the oxen. In this sequence, rain fell along with thunder, in whose grip both the bulls came. On the other hand, the bulls of Budu Oraon and Jatru Oraon, residents of Latheya Toli of Nehalu Panchayat of Bedo, died. Two buffaloes of Moharnath Mahto, a resident of Katangdiri in Budhmu, died. The thunder fell on the buffaloes standing in the verandah. Apart from this, half a dozen goats died near Ring Road located in Hasel in Angada. The goats were grazing the grass. Due to the heavy rain, everyone went under the tree, only then they were hit hard.