Jharkhand Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department issued a warning regarding thunderstorm, appealed to people to be alert

Meteorological Department issued a warning regarding thunderstorm

Ranchi: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning to be alert during thunderstorms. stay safe. Yellow alert has been issued regarding the possibility of lightning.

Meteorological Department issued yellow alert regarding thunderstorm, appeal to be alert

Ranchi: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding lightning. People have been appealed to be cautious. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning in the state till July 17. During this, it may rain at some places.

Thunderstorm expected till July 17, rain also expected, yellow alert issued

Ranchi: According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning in Jharkhand till July 17. During this, it may rain at some places. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department regarding this.

Thunderstorms expected for next six days, warning issued for thunderclap

Ranchi: According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rain with thunder for the next six days. During this, a warning has been issued regarding lightning. Yellow alert has been issued.

Thunderstorm on 12th and 13th July, heavy rain at some places in north eastern parts, yellow alert

Ranchi: There may be thunder and lightning in Jharkhand on July 12 and 13. There may be heavy rains at some places in the North Eastern parts. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding this. People have been appealed to be alert.

Fear of thunder and lightning till July 15, yellow alert issued

Ranchi: There is a possibility of thunder and lightning in Jharkhand till July 15. During this, it may rain at some places. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert.

There may be rain with thunder in Chatra and Hazaribagh, possibility of thunderclap, yellow alert

Ranchi: There are chances of rain with thunder in some areas of Chatra and Hazaribagh districts. During this, there is also a possibility of thunderclap. Yellow alert has been issued regarding this.

Rainfall has decreased by 41 percent in Jharkhand so far

Ranchi: Jharkhand has received a total of 167.5 mm of rain from June 1, 2023 to July 10, 2023, while the normal rainfall is 285.6 mm, which means Jharkhand has received 41 percent less rain so far. Due to lack of rain, the farmers are not able to sow paddy even. However, in those farmers where there is facility of irrigation, the work of planting Bichda has been started.

It may rain in Ranchi till July 16, at some places it may rain once or twice.

Ranchi: It may rain in Ranchi till July 16. There is a possibility of rain once or twice at some places.

Monsoon will remain active till July 14, possibility of rain

Ranchi: Monsoon will remain active in Jharkhand till July 14. During this, light to moderate rain may occur in different parts of the state. There is also a possibility of thunder and lightning at some places.

Heavy rain expected in Santal Pargana, yellow alert issued

Ranchi: For three days, there is a possibility of heavy rain at some places in the districts of North Eastern part of Jharkhand i.e. Santal Pargana. The Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert regarding this.

Meteorological Center appeals to be cautious about lightning

Ranchi: The Meteorological Center has urged people to be vigilant about thunder and lightning. The sky is likely to remain cloudy in Ranchi till July 14. It may rain intermittently during this time.

Clouds may remain in the sky till July 14 in Ranchi, it may rain intermittently

Ranchi: The Meteorological Center has told in its forecast that the sky may remain cloudy till July 14 in the capital Ranchi. There are chances of intermittent rains.

There is a strong possibility of heavy rain in these districts, it will rain in a while

According to the latest update of the Meteorological Department, there is a strong possibility of rain in some parts of Sahibganj, Garhwa, Latehar, Palamu and West Singhbhum districts. During this, there is also a possibility of thunder and lightning, in view of which the Meteorological Department has warned the people by issuing a yellow alert.

Jharkhand Weather Forecast

Rain started in Ranchi, possibility of thunderclap

It has started raining in the capital Ranchi. During this, there has also been a possibility of thunderclap. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has appealed to the people to be careful.

Jharkhand has received 168.3 mm of rain so far

Jharkhand has received 168.3 mm rainfall so far. However, there should have been 296.4 mm of rainfall during this period. In this way Jharkhand has received 43 percent less rainfall than normal. The Meteorological Center Ranchi gave this information on Tuesday.

There is a possibility of lightning falling somewhere in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand today i.e. on Tuesday (July 11, 2023), there is a possibility of lightning falling from the sky. The Meteorological Department has given this information. The Meteorological Department has said that in some places there will be thunder and lightning.

Chance of rain in Ranchi

The Meteorological Department has told that it will be cloudy in Ranchi on Tuesday. It may also rain. During this, the possibility of lightning has also been expressed. The maximum temperature has been estimated to be 32 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 24 degrees.

Godda’s maximum temperature is 37.6 degrees

The maximum temperature of Godda in Jharkhand was recorded at 37.6 degrees. Chaibasa recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 23.4 degree centigrade.

Chiniya has the highest rainfall of 70.2 mm, Pathargama has the lowest of 1.2 mm

Jharkhand’s Chinia received the highest rainfall of 70.2 mm during the last 24 hours, while Pathargama received the lowest of 1.2 mm. According to the Meteorological Department, after Chinia, 44.4 mm in Thethaitangar, 20 mm in Kolebira, 11.2 mm in Manatu, 11 mm in Chatra, 8.4 mm in Simdega, 8 mm in Fatehpur, 4.6 mm in Boram, 4.3 mm in Dhurki, Jashedpur 4 mm, 3 mm in Sahibganj and 2.8 mm in Palkot.

Mercury also increased in Jamshedpur

The maximum temperature in Jamshedpur has increased by 1.8 degrees in the last 24 hours. At the same time, there has been an increase of 0.7 degree in the minimum temperature. Today the maximum temperature of Ranchi is 36.8 degrees, which is 3.6 degrees more than the normal temperature. At the same time, the minimum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees more than the normal temperature.

Higher than normal temperature in Ranchi today

The maximum temperature in Ranchi has increased by 1 degree in the last 24 hours. At the same time, an increase of 1.4 degrees has been observed in the minimum temperature. Today the maximum temperature of Ranchi is 32 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is 25 degree Celsius, which is 2 degree more than the normal temperature.

When will it rain in Ranchi?

It may rain once or twice in Ranchi till July 16. Jharkhand has received a total of 167.5 mm of rain from June 1, 2023 to July 10, 2023. While the normal rainfall is 285.6 mm. That is, Jharkhand has received 41 percent less rainfall so far. Due to lack of rain, the farmers are not able to sow paddy even. However, in those farmers where there is facility of irrigation, the work of planting Bichda has been started. Ranchi has received 157.8 mm of rain from June 1, 2023 to July 10, 2023. While the normal rainfall here is 296.1 mm.

Heavy rain will occur in these districts for three days from today, alert issued

For three days from today, there is a possibility of heavy rains somewhere in the districts of North Eastern part of the state i.e. Santal Parganas. The Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert regarding this. Monsoon will remain active till July 14. During this, light to moderate rain may occur in different parts of the state. There is also a possibility of thunder and lightning at some places. In the capital too, the sky may remain cloudy till July 14. It will rain intermittently. The Meteorological Center has urged people to be alert due to thunder and lightning.