Jharkhand Weather Forecast: Rain starts in Ranchi, there will be rain in these districts too, alert issued for thunderclap

Jharkhand Weather Update:The weather pattern has changed in Jharkhand. For the last several days, different districts of Jharkhand have been witnessing continuous rain with strong thunderstorms. Lightning also occurred at many places. At least 11 people died due to lightning last week. Even today there is forecast of rain in many districts including Ranchi.

Rain in these districts including Ranchi today

According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rain in the northwestern, southern and nearby central parts of the state today. According to the forecast of Weather Center Ranchi, it has started raining in Ranchi. Apart from this, there will be rain in some parts of Gumla, Khunti, Simdega, West Singhbhum districts. According to the forecast, there is a possibility of rain with light to moderate thunderstorms in the next one to three hours. During this, there is also a possibility of thunderclap. At the same time, winds can also be seen at a speed of 30-40 km in some places.

Meteorological Department issued yellow alert

The department has issued a yellow alert in view of the changing trend of the weather. People have been appealed to be alert and careful. The department said that people should take shelter in safe places in view of this weather. No one should stay under a tree or near a pole. A special appeal has been made to the farmers not to go to the fields until the weather becomes normal.

At least 11 people died in lightning last week

Let us inform that these days the mood of the weather has changed in Jharkhand. Last week, at least 11 people lost their lives in a thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rains in the state. In such a situation, there is a need to follow the advice of the Meteorological Department.

Temperature will increase in next two to three days

The Meteorological Department has also said that the temperature of the state can be seen to rise in the next two to three days. This increase will be of 2-3 degree Celsius. After that there is no possibility of any major change in the maximum temperature of the state.

Weather wreaks havoc in Jharkhand, 11 killed due to rain and thunderclap in two days