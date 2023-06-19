Jharkhand Weather Forecast: Severe heat makes life miserable, mercury reaches 44 degrees, chances of rain from June 19

Dhanbad: These days the heat is in its fierce form. Life is disturbed due to heat wave. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44 degree Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperature was also 28 degree Celsius. However, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain at some places with thunder. According to meteorologist Abhishek Anand, there are chances of rain from June 19.

life in the heat

Here, the highest temperature of the day is staying above 40 degrees. In such a situation, there has been a big impact on the life of common people. It is becoming difficult for people to leave the house after nine o’clock in the morning. People are going out of the house by tying a cloth on their face only when necessary work is done. The hot air has forced people to stay in their homes.

fan and cooler failed

Sweat is not taking the name of drying due to heat. Fans and coolers are also proving unsuccessful in providing relief to the people. It has become difficult to walk on the roads. People are troubled by the heat and hot air. People are falling ill due to heat and heat stroke.

