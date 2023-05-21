Jharkhand Weather Forecast: Temperature will increase further in these areas of Jharkhand, it will rain in some parts

Jharkhand Weather Forecast: Ranchi Meteorological Center has said that the temperature will rise for the next three-four days. The temperature may increase by two to three degrees Celsius. Along with this, clouds, thunder and lightning may also occur at some places in the state. Wind speed can also be faster than normal. This situation can last till June 25.

how will the weather be today

According to the latest update received from the Meteorological Center Ranchi, there is a possibility of light rain with thunder at some places in the southern parts of the state today. Meanwhile surface wind can be seen, whose speed will be 30-40 kmph. On the other hand, heat wave conditions can be seen in the north-west and south-east parts of the state.

Meteorological Department issued alert

Whereas on May 22 there is a possibility of light rain with thunder at some places in the north eastern and southern eastern parts of the state. There is a possibility of rain with thunder at some places in the state from 23 to 25 May. The Meteorological Department has alerted the people by issuing a yellow alert till May 25.

Maximum temperature will cross 40 till May 25

The Meteorological Department has said that till May 25, the maximum temperature will remain above 40. At the same time, the minimum temperature will be around 25-26 degree Celsius. For the last one week, the maximum temperature of the capital Ranchi has been continuously hovering around 40 degree Celsius. Due to this people are not getting relief from the heat. This situation will continue even further. The maximum temperature in many districts of the state is crossing 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of Santal and Koyalanchal districts is continuously recording more than 40 degree Celsius. After the rain in some areas, there can be some relief from the heat.

Jharkhand Weather Update: The sky may be partly cloudy, but there is no possibility of rain