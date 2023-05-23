Jharkhand Weather Forecast: There will be heavy rain in many districts of Jharkhand! Meteorological Department issued alert

Jharkhand Weather Forecast:The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding the weather of Jharkhand. According to the Meteorological Department, on May 23, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of Ranchi district. Along with this, strong wind can also be seen at some places in the district. Along with this, the Meteorological Department has advised people to be cautious and advised to stay in a safe place.

Let us inform that in some parts of Pakur, Sahibganj, Godda districts, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in the next one to three hours. Along with this, strong wind can also be seen. Whose speed will be 30-40 kilometers per hour. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of rain in some parts of Palamu, Latehar district.

Meteorological Department warned about rain

Please tell that the Meteorological Department has warned the people. People have been advised to be cautious and advised to stay in a safe place.

condition of last 24 hours

Monday was the hottest day of summer this year for the capital. The maximum temperature of the capital was recorded at 41 degree Celsius. For the last 10 days, the maximum temperature of the capital and surrounding areas remained between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius. Abhishek Anand, scientist in charge of the Meteorological Center, has said that on Monday, heat wave prevailed in Palamu and Kolhan divisions. Heat wave like situation prevailed in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Weather: The temperature of many districts of Jharkhand reached beyond 41, know when will you get relief from the heat