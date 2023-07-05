Jharkhand Weather: Heavy rain alert in these parts of Jharkhand on July 7-8, this is how to avoid thunderclap

Jharkhand Weather: Monsoon is active in Jharkhand. It has rained heavily in the last 24 hours in many districts. Light to moderate rain is expected in some districts even today. According to the Meteorological Center, there may be heavy rains in the capital and its surrounding districts on July 7 and 8. During this, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning. Regarding this, the Meteorological Center yellow alert also issued

Maximum 85 mm of rain in Ghoramara of Deoghar, it rained for an hour in the capital

The Meteorological Center has appealed to the people to be cautious in view of possible rains on July 7 and 8. The department has also informed that the maximum temperature may drop after the rains. According to the data, in the last 24 hours, Ghoramara in Deoghar district has recorded maximum rainfall of 85 mm, Jarmundi 76 mm, Kolebira 62 mm and Simdega 52 mm. At the same time, it rained heavily for about an hour in the capital on Tuesday evening. Even today, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in many districts. During this, there is a possibility of thunder along with thunder.

In Jharkhand, there is death due to lightning every day, this is how to save

During the rains on Tuesday, 10 people died due to lightning in different districts of the state. At the same time, 7 cattle also came under the grip of lightning. In Jharkhand in the midst of rain, people lose their lives due to lightning. In such a situation, it is important to keep these things in mind to avoid lightning-

People should be alert and careful when any kind of alert is issued.

If the clouds start thundering and it rains, then take shelter in a safe place.

In any case, do not take shelter under the tree in case of thunder.

If you are near a power pole, get away from it.

Farmers should avoid going to their fields at this time during rain and thunder.

If it is very important for the farmer to go to his farm, then wait for the weather to become normal.

Do not go to any high area to avoid lightning because there is the highest risk of lightning.

If it is in an open place, immediately go to a pucca house from there and stay away from windows and doors.

Stay away from electrical appliances like water tap, fridge, telephone etc. in the house and switch them off.

Stay away from electric poles and television or mobile towers.

Do not go under a tree after hearing lightning or thunder.

Do not stand in groups at one place, maintain at least 15 feet distance.

The sky wreaked havoc in Jharkhand, 10 died due to lightning, 7 cattle were also hit )Jharkhand Weather Forecast Update