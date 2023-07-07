Jharkhand Weather: Heavy rain in these areas including the capital Ranchi, know the weather conditions for the next seven days

Heavy rain in these areas including the capital Ranchi

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, it is raining heavily in the capital Ranchi and surrounding districts. According to the department, there will be heavy rains in these areas today and tomorrow. During this, there is also a possibility of thunderclap. The Meteorological Department has warned the people by issuing an alert regarding this.

How will be the weather for the next seven days

The Meteorological Center Ranchi has released a chart showing the weather conditions in Jharkhand for the next seven days. You can see the chart issued by the department below-

Jharkhand Weather Forecast

Mabit gaya Ardra Nakshatra, less than 50 percent rain

According to the astrological calculations of Jamshedpur, there is a possibility of good rain during the entry period of Sun in Ardra Nakshatra. Jyotishacharya said that out of all the 27 Nakshatras, Ardra has been called the life-giving Nakshatra. This gives moisture to the earth. Ardra Nakshatra started from 22nd June and remained till 6th July. It rains well in this Nakshatra, but this time it could not rain well. Last year, a total of 296 mm of rain was recorded during this Nakshatra. Whereas this year only 135 mm of rain was received. That is, compared to last year, only 46 percent of the rains were received. The city received eight mm of rain on Thursday. On Thursday, the maximum temperature of the city was 32.5 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 26.8 degree Celsius.

How much rain in Jharkhand this year

Jharkhand has received 148.3 mm of rain so far this year, while the normal rainfall record is 246.2 mm. That is, 46 percent of the work has been rained so far. Out of total 24 districts, there are five districts where the rainfall is close to normal. At the same time, one district has received more rain than normal. Apart from this, 13 districts have received less than normal rainfall and five districts where there has been much less rainfall than normal. According to the Meteorological Department, Chakulia has received maximum rainfall of 42.4 mm in the last 24 hours, while Ranchi has received about 15 mm of rain.

No cultivable rain in Palkot, farmers worried

There is still no cultivable rain in Palkot block in Gumla, due to which the farmers are worried. The farmers are waiting for the rains so that they can cultivate the Kharif crop. Bandhu Oraon, a farmer of Patratoli village of Bangru panchayat, said that this year we farmers had thought that there would be good rains, but one week of July has ended. It has not rained well so far, due to which there is a fear of affecting agriculture. There is not enough water to plow the field and neither has been planted.

Because of this there will be heavy rain in Jharkhand

According to meteorologist Abhishek Anand, the monsoon is currently weak in Jharkhand, but due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the formation of cyclonic circulation between West Bengal and Odisha, the sky will remain cloudy in Jharkhand till July 12 with intermittent rains. There is a possibility of rain.

Thunderstorm and heavy rain will occur in many areas of the state, Meteorological Department has alerted

The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain in many areas of Jharkhand (especially in the southern and central parts) on July 7 and 8. According to the forecast of the department, it is raining in the capital and surrounding areas since last night. Today, the Meteorological Department has warned the people by issuing a yellow alert regarding heavy rains. In view of the thunderstorm, the Meteorological Department warned the farmers not to go to the fields during the rains and warned people not to keep trees and electric poles.