Jharkhand Weather LIVE: Relief from continuous rain in Jharkhand, temperature may increase by one to two degrees

Relief from incessant rains in Jharkhand, temperature may increase by one to two degrees

Due to non-formation of low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, people will get relief from continuous rains in Jharkhand for the time being. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will not be completely dry, but there will be light rains in some districts in between. There will be light clouds in the sky. According to meteorologist Abhishek Anand, there may be an increase of one to two degree Celsius in the maximum temperature these days. This increase is not expected to exceed around 32-33 degree Celsius. Ranchi recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius on Thursday. As soon as the rain stopped, the maximum temperature on Thursday increased by 5.6 degree Celsius as compared to Wednesday. The maximum temperature of Ranchi was recorded at 24.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday.