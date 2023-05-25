Jharkhand Weather LIVE: Weather patterns are changing in Jharkhand, there will be some relief from the heat

Weather patterns are changing in Jharkhand, there will be some relief from the heat

A cyclone has formed over Jharkhand. Due to this, the mood of the weather has started changing gradually. Because of this, people are getting some relief from the heat. The maximum temperature of the capital on Wednesday was 38.8 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of all the districts of the state has gone below 40 degree Celsius. The weather is expected to remain like this for a few more days. The maximum temperature of some districts of Palamu and Kolhan divisions remained above 40 degree Celsius. Abhishek Anand, the scientist in charge of the Meteorological Center, told that there is a circulation over Jharkhand. A turf is also coming from Uttar Pradesh towards West Bengal. Due to this, there will be a change in the weather till 26 May. There may be rain along with thunder and lightning. On May 25 and 26, light to moderate rain may occur at some places in the state. It will decrease on 27 and 28 May. There may be hailstorm in Santal Pargana on Saturday. The wind speed can be from 40 to 50 kilometers. It will decrease from May 29.