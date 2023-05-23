Jharkhand Weather: Mercury in many districts of Jharkhand crossed 41, know when will you get relief from heat

Jharkhand Weather Update: The entire Jharkhand is in the grip of scorching heat. After one or two days, people can get mild relief from the heat. The maximum temperature may drop by two to three degrees Celsius. Due to rain in Santal Pargana, the people there got some respite from the heat. The maximum temperature of other districts of Santal Pargana remained around 37 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of the rest of the districts was more than 40 degree Celsius. Daltonganj was the hottest. The maximum temperature there was more than 44 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of Jamshedpur was also close to 44 degree Celsius.

The capital’s temperature was 41 degrees

Monday was the hottest day of summer this year for the capital. The maximum temperature of the capital was recorded at 41 degree Celsius. For the last 10 days, the maximum temperature of the capital and surrounding areas remained between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius. Abhishek Anand, scientist in charge of the Meteorological Center, has said that on Monday, heat wave prevailed in Palamu and Kolhan divisions. Heat wave like situation prevailed in Ranchi. There may be thunder and lightning in many districts of the state on coming 23rd to 24th May. Heat wave will prevail in Palamu and Kolhan from 23rd to 26th May. After 23, there may be a slight drop in temperature in other areas.

Avoid going out from 11 am to 3 pm

The Meteorological Center has urged that in view of the heat, do not go out if it is not necessary from 11 am to 3 pm. Keep drinking water. Take care in case of thunder and lightning. Take shelter in safe places. Avoid using electronic equipment during this time.

The capital is ready to welcome the President, will inaugurate the new building of Jharkhand High Court on May 24 t)jharkhand mein kab baarish hogi