Jharkhand Weather News: Weather becomes pleasant with rain, Orange alert issued in the state

Jharkhand Weather News: With the arrival of monsoon in Jharkhand, the weather has become pleasant. Changes in the weather were seen in many districts including the capital Ranchi after noon. The weather became pleasant due to rain. The Meteorological Center has expressed a strong possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms/thunderstorms and thunderstorms in the state till June 22, 2023. In view of this, Orange Alert has been issued in the state for three days.

Orange alert issued in the state

According to the Meteorological Center, the process of arrival of southwest monsoon is going on in Jharkhand. It is likely to spread in most parts of the state in the next two to three days. From June 20 to 22, 2023, there is a possibility of thunder and storm with moderate to loud sound in the state. In view of this, Orange Alert has been issued in the state.