Jharkhand Weather: Red alert of heat wave in Jharkhand, people in the grip of severe heat, know when they will get relief

Severe Heat in Jharkhand: The people of Jharkhand are in the grip of scorching heat. The scorching heat of summer has disturbed the life of the people. Now the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert regarding the heat wave in some districts of the state, there is also an orange alert in many. There is a need to be more careful in such a situation because the heat is becoming so severe that people are also dying.

Alert in these districts

According to the Meteorological Center Ranchi, there is a red alert regarding heat wave in two districts of the state, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum, from June 18 to 19. At the same time, Orange alert is going on in five districts and Yellow alert in the rest. Orange alert districts include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Simdega and Seraikela districts. While there is a yellow alert in the rest of the districts. It is clear from this that the people of Jharkhand may have to face severe heat for these two days. Information about this has been given by issuing a map from the Meteorological Department.

Orange alert of heat wave in these 9 districts on June 19-20

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, on June 19 and 20, the heat will be slightly less. But then there will not be much relief from heat wave. In these two days, there will be heat wave in many parts of the state, for which orange alert is going on. The districts under Orange Alert include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Koderma, Giridih, Simdega, Seraikela Kharsawan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum districts. At the same time, yellow alert continues in Hazaribagh as well. While there is no alert in the rest of the districts.

There is no warning in these districts on June 20-21

However, relief is expected from the heat wave after June 20. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, on June 20 and 21, an orange alert has been issued regarding the heat wave in Garhwa, Chatra and Palamu. There is no warning for the rest of the districts.

When will monsoon rain start

Here IMD has also told that it may rain in Jharkhand from June 20. After this, the maximum and minimum temperature can also fall. Monsoon will enter Jharkhand via Santal. In which two-three days the monsoon will enter the whole of Jharkhand and it will start raining.

