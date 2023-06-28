Jharkhand Weather Update: Chance of rain in many districts of Jharkhand today

Ranchi’s temperature is 6.8 degrees below normal

Ranchi’s temperature has decreased by 6.8 degrees from normal. During the last 24 hours, a drop of 1.2 degree Celsius has been recorded in the maximum temperature, after which the weather of Ranchi has become pleasant. There has also been a slight drop in the minimum temperature, after which it has come down to 22.4 degree Celsius, which is 0.7 degree Celsius less than normal. Ranchi recorded 5.6 mm of rain today.

Jamshedpur’s temperature came down to 30 degrees

The maximum temperature of Lohanagari Jamshedpur has come down below 30 degrees. During the last 24 hours, a drop of 0.4 degree degree was recorded in the maximum temperature here. Today, the highest temperature of Jamshedpur was recorded at 28.1 degree Celsius, which is 5.8 degree centigrade less than normal. However, the minimum temperature increased by 0.3 degree Celsius, after which today’s minimum temperature became 25.1 degree Celsius, which is 0.6 degree Celsius less than normal.

Daltonganj’s temperature is still beyond 33 degrees

Despite 3 mm of rain in Daltonganj on Wednesday, the maximum temperature has increased by 1.4 degree centigrade. Today’s maximum temperature here was 33.3 degrees, which is 1.5 degree centigrade less than normal. The minimum temperature decreased by 0.1 degree to 26.5 degree centigrade, which is 0.4 degree less than normal.

It will rain in many parts of Santhal Pargana in the next one to three

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Pakur, Sahibganj, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Dumka, Garhwa, Godda districts in the next one to three hours.

How will be the weather in Jharkhand today

It will rain in some parts of Ranchi in the next one to three hours

There is a strong possibility of light rain with thunder in some parts of Ranchi district in the next one to three hours.

Coal production decreased by 10-15 percent due to rain in Dhanbad

in Dhanbad BCCL’s production has been affected by 10-15 per cent due to intermittent rains for the last two-three days. Presently where the company is producing 1.15 lakh tonnes of coal on an average daily. And on June 25 and 26, the company produced 93,801 tonnes and 1,11,354 tonnes of coal respectively. On Tuesday (June 27) there is talk of further reduction in production. Here, BCCL CMD Samiran Dutta has emphasized on safe production in all areas to ensure adequate supply of coal to the power plants during the rains. CMD Shri Dutta has said that safe coal production is our priority. Negligence will not be tolerated in this. Mines and colliery management along rivers and drains have been instructed to take special precautions.

The weather is pleasant due to heavy rains in Podaihat, farmers are happy



It rained heavily on Tuesday in rural areas including Podaihat main market. Due to this the weather has become very pleasant. On the other hand, happiness was seen among the farmers due to the rain. Farmers were seen preparing the fields for sowing. Farmers Naresh Yadav, Shambhu Thakur etc. told that if the weather cooperates, now the farmers will be able to sow seeds in the fields. However, there has been a lot of delay in sowing the seeds in the fields. On the other hand, in Podaihat block, seeds have been made available by the government a month ago at the government rate. Due to lack of rain, many people did not take paddy seeds.

29 mm rain in Godda, relief to farmers

The effect of monsoon was seen in Godda district on Tuesday and it rained heavily. It has rained in many blocks including the district headquarters. A total of 21 mm rainfall has been recorded on Tuesday. The sky remained covered with clouds throughout the day. Before this, there has been a total of 09 mm of rain in the entire district. However, a day before on Monday, it rained heavily in Basantrai etc. blocks. Whereas in the district headquarters there was no equal. In all, 30 mm of rain has been received so far. According to meteorologist Rajneesh Prasad Rajesh, it is expected to rain in the district for four days. The reason is that the monsoon is spreading in many parts of Jharkhand. The second is a low pressure center in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this also there has been good rain on Tuesday. It has rained intermittently in the district headquarters. Due to this the weather has become very pleasant. People have got relief from heat and sun wave. Everyone has breathed a sigh of relief due to the rain. Due to minimum rain, the problem of fodder for cattle will be reduced.

Partial rain expected in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur. On Tuesday, the temperature of the city was recorded five degrees Celsius less than normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degree Celsius and the minimum at 24.8 degree Celsius. There was 19.4 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rain till June 29. The maximum amount of humidity in the air was 92 percent on Tuesday. The minimum quantity recorded was 90 percent. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there will be dark clouds in the sky in the afternoon on Wednesday. partly cloudy

Entire Jharkhand drenched in monsoon rains, heavy rains in many districts

Entire Jharkhand is drenched due to monsoon rains. There has been heavy rain in many districts of the state. Chakradharpur, Chaibasa Sadar and Tonto received more than 100 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. Whereas, Jhinkapani, Goilkera, Bano areas received more than 50 mm of rain. It has been raining continuously for the last two days in other areas including the capital. Sometimes it is raining fast and sometimes it is raining slowly. The temperature has dropped due to rain. There is a difference of less than five degrees Celsius in the maximum and minimum temperature in the capital. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature of the capital was 28 and the minimum temperature was around 23 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in almost all the districts of the state remained below 30 degree Celsius. The Meteorological Center has predicted that there will be light to moderate rains in the state till July 3. A low pressure was over Jharkhand. It is shifting towards Odisha.