Jharkhand Weather Update: Jharkhand in the grip of severe heat, know when it will get relief

Due to the fire raining from the sky, the whole state is facing severe heat. There is only a difference of 10 to 12 degree Celsius in the maximum and minimum temperature. Because of this, the land is also heating up continuously. People who are facing the heat throughout the day are not getting relief even at night. In the event of rain or strong wind in two-three days, the minimum temperature may drop slightly.

Even in the capital Ranchi, people are facing severe heat. Due to the decrease in the difference between maximum and minimum temperature, the earth is not getting cold. Because of this, people are not getting relief even at night. The maximum temperature of the capital has been running continuously around 40 degree Celsius for the last five days.

The Meteorological Center has predicted that till June 16, heavy rain is not expected in the state. By June 13, there may be light rain at some places in the eastern part of the state (Santal Pargana). After June 14, thunder, lightning and light rain are expected in the capital and other areas as well. Here, on Sunday, the maximum temperature of more than half the districts of the state was more than 40 degree Celsius.

Tracks derailed due to heat, many trains stopped near Gautamdhara and Gangaghat stations



On Sunday, on the Muri-Ranchi up railway line, the rail track became soft due to heat and buckling (line bending). Due to this, the operation of half a dozen trains had to be stopped. Many trains were stopped near Gautamdhara and Gangaghat stations. Passengers were upset due to the sudden stoppage of trains.

On the other hand, due to the heat, the passengers had to face the biggest problem regarding drinking water. Information about the time in which the train will open was also not given by the Railways. There was resentment among the passengers regarding this. Train No. 03598 Asansol-Ranchi train stood at Gautamdhara from 9.48 am to 11.53 am.

Train number 08195 Tata-Hatia train stood near Kita station from 10.34 am to 11.00 am and near Gangaghat station from 11.29 am to 12.28 pm.

Train number 08695 Bokaro-Ranchi stood near Gangaghat station from 10.40 am to 11.19 am, near Kita station from 11.25 am to 11.47 am.

Train number 18310 Jammutawi-Sambalpur Express stood near Gautamdhara station from 12.34 pm to 12.40 pm.

Train number 18085 Kharagpur-Ranchi remained standing at Silli from 1.10 pm to 1.17 pm.

Train number 13319 Dumka-Ranchi remained standing at Silli from 11.42 am to 11.50 am.

The PQRS (Plaser Quick Relaying System) block in Murree-Ranchi up railway line was taken suddenly. This block was of about one and a half hours. Due to this many trains were stopped. After repairing the railway line, the operations became normal.

Nishant Kumar (Sr. DCM, Ranchi Rail Division)