Jharkhand Weather Update News: Monsoon arrived in Jharkhand through Santal, light rain started in many districts including Ranchi

Jharkhand Weather Update News: Monsoon arrived in Jharkhand on Monday afternoon. Southwest monsoon has arrived in the state via Santal Parganas. Monsoon entered some places of Godda, Sahibganj, Pakur and Dumka. Along with this, there was a change in the weather as well. People have got relief from the scorching heat due to drizzle in many other districts including the capital Ranchi.

Chance of rain at some places of Deoghar, Dumka, Godda and Giridih

According to the Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Giridih, Dhanbad, Simdega districts. Along with this, the possibility of strong wind has also been expressed in some places of the district. (Detailed news is being made)