Jharkhand Weather Updates LIVE: People of Jharkhand are troubled by the scorching heat, no relief even at night

Heavy rain is not expected till June 16

According to the latest forecast of the Meteorological Center Ranchi, heavy rain is not expected in the state till June 16. By June 13, there may be light rain at some places in the eastern part of the state (Santal Parganas). After June 14, thunder, lightning and light rain are expected in the capital and other areas as well. Here, on Sunday, the maximum temperature of more than half the districts of the state was more than 40 degree Celsius.

Jharkhand in the grip of severe heat, no respite even at night

Due to the fire raining from the sky, the whole state is facing severe heat. There is only a difference of 10 to 12 degree Celsius in the maximum and minimum temperature of the state. Because of this, the land is also heating up continuously. People who are facing the heat throughout the day are not getting relief even at night. In the event of rain or strong wind in two-three days, the minimum temperature may drop slightly.