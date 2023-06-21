Jharkhand Weather Updates: Monsoon active in Jharkhand, 16 people died due to lightning

Jharkhand Weather News: Monsoon has become active in Jharkhand. On Tuesday afternoon, it rained heavily in many districts including the capital. People who were tired of the heat heaved a sigh of relief. On the other hand, due to the onset of monsoon, it is raining in all the districts of Santal Pargana. Due to the late arrival of monsoon, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning. The Meteorological Center has issued an Orange Alert regarding this. This situation will remain for the next three days. On Tuesday, 16 people died in the incident of lightning in different parts of the state, while many people were injured. Seven children are among the dead. The biggest incident of lightning happened at Hazaribagh Silwar mountain. Two people died due to the collapse here, while a dozen people were injured.

Thunderstorm fell on the priests and devotees who were worshiping in the Rath Yatra fair

According to the information, a Rath Yatra fair has been organized at the Jagannath Dham temple on the Silwar mountain located on the Hazaribagh-Bagodar road. On Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm, near the Ganesh temple, a thunderbolt fell between a Peepal tree and a big rock. Temple priest Sudhanshu Pandey alias Dhoni (19, father-Vijay Pandey) and devotee Arun Kumar Gupta (16, father-Tapeshwar Saav, village Rolla) died due to the fall of Thanka. At the same time, a dozen devotees were injured.

In these places too death occurred due to falling

Ranchi : A 12-year-old girl, Simran, died due to heavy rains at 4:30 pm on Tuesday evening in Sadiya village of Mesra.

Hazaribagh: Suraj Kumar (10) died due to lightning in Bundu Mandatand of Keredari. Whereas, Deepak Yadav was injured in Purnadih village of Meru.

Lohardaga: Ankit Bhagat died in KISCO on Tuesday evening. On the other hand, Sangeeta (14) and Basmatia Devi, who were working in the field in Chenari village of Baladi, died.

Ramgarh : Vilaso Devi, who was grazing goats in Murubanda village of Chitarpur, died due to shock.

Chatra : Rajendra Thakur’s wife Manju Devi (47) died due to lightning in Mahesha village of Mayurhand.

Bokaro : Suresh Ganjhu, a resident of Barai and Sanjay, a resident of Partand, died in Gardih of Nawadih.

Giridih : Gauri Devi (50, husband-Jethu Mahato) died in Dumri’s Ghutwali. Taleshwar Rai was playing in Arvatand. During this, he died due to lightning.

Palamu : Saraswati Devi (35) died due to a hailstorm in Khardiha village of Naudiha Bazar police station area.

Koderma : Shiv Kumar Manjhi (45, father-Manyu Manjhi, resident of Barachatti, Gaya) died after being hit by lightning on Tuesday evening at Kanko Road, opposite Badki Dhamrai turn of Tilaiya Dam OP area.

It will rain in many parts of the capital even today

It rained heavily in many parts of the capital on Tuesday. Due to the rain of about one hour, there has been a situation of water logging in many places. The Meteorological Center has predicted that it may rain till June 26. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in almost the entire state. Due to rain, the maximum temperature of almost all the districts of the state has fallen.

