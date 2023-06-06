Jharkhand: What assurance was received in the cases of brothers Tirki, Tanabhagat and Cheek Baraik who met Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh?

Ranchi: Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey has said that in the meeting with Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, there was a positive discussion on very serious and burning issues. The Chief Secretary has assured them of quick action. In Latehar, about 200 named people and 300 unknown people have been booked under serious sections while taking action against the peaceful agitation being carried out by Tanabhagats for the protection of water, forest and land in the court premises. On this, the Chief Secretary has assured action after seeking a report from Latehar DC.

Can’t get caste certificate

Bandhu Tirkey said that most of the Scheduled Tribe Cheek Badaik people living in various places in Jharkhand are facing difficulty in getting the Scheduled Tribe certificate due to their caste being recorded in different ways in Khewat and Khatian. On this matter also, the Chief Secretary assured that necessary steps will be taken in this matter. Mr. Singh has also given his consent that proper irrigation arrangements will be made in Mudma Dohar of Mandar, so that hundreds of acres of land will be irrigated and thousands of farmers will get benefited from it.

Assurance was also received in the case of Bedo Model School

Mr. Tirkey said that during his talks with the Chief Secretary, he also drew his attention towards the construction work of Bedo Model School started in 2013 and informed him that due to the negligence of the contractor and department, the construction work of the building has not been completed yet. . Apart from this, Mandar, Soparom and Chanho have been included in the list of government’s model schools under Mandar assembly constituency, but till now neither electricity supply nor access road has been constructed there. Apart from this, due to the non-transfer of the building till now, the studies of the students are getting hampered.

