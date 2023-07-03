Jharkhand: Why did minister Mithilesh Thakur return from Raj Bhavan after getting angry before the swearing-in of Baby Devi?

Baby Devi, wife of late minister Jagarnath Mahto, took oath as the 11th minister of the Jharkhand government on Monday. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered him the oath of office and secrecy. But, Mithlesh Thakur, who had come to attend the swearing-in ceremony, left angry. The main reason for this was that the JMM spokesperson who had come with him to attend the swearing-in ceremony was stopped from entering the Raj Bhavan.

After this, Minister Mithlesh Thakur lashed out at the Central Government and the Raj Bhavan and termed it as an attack on democracy. He said that not allowing our workers to enter the Raj Bhavan is an attack on democracy. Even before this many oath-takings have taken place, then thousands of people from the opposition, including me and my workers, used to participate in the oath-taking ceremony and used to witness the oath-taking ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

But today the Tughlaqi decree has been issued. It has become clear from this that the Raj Bhavan is working completely on the behest of the Centre. The price will have to be paid because the public is seeing everything how the elected representative is being humiliated.

Baby Devi became the 11th minister of Jharkhand, stuck several times while taking oath

CM Hemant Soren and others congratulated Baby Devi



Let us tell you that all the ministers and legislators of the Jharkhand government including Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated in this swearing-in ceremony. On this occasion, CM Hemant and other dignitaries congratulated and congratulated Baby Devi.

The atmosphere of happiness in the village of Baby Devi



There is an atmosphere of happiness in the village after the news of Baby Devi becoming a minister. There have been some moments of happiness in the family immersed in sorrow. Along with Baby Devi, her daughter Reena Devi, nephew Diwakar Mahto and other family members also came for the swearing-in ceremony. Baby Devi’s son Akhilesh Mahato alias Raju also reached Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday morning to attend the ceremony.