Jharkhand: Wife brutally killed in domestic dispute, police searching for absconding husband

Kuchai, Seraikela (Ajay Mahto): A woman was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in Pateita Tola of Siyadih village under Kuchai police station area of ​​Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. The woman’s husband has been accused of murder. The accused husband is absconding. Kuchai police is engaged in raids. Kuchai police station in-charge Vishnu Charan Bhokta said that in the murder of Jaleshwari Munda, investigation has been started by registering a case against her husband Lakhiram Munda. It is being told that the husband brutally murdered the wife in a domestic dispute.

Husband killed wife in domestic dispute

According to information received from the Kuchai police, Lakhiram Munda Munda killed his wife Jaleshwari Munda with a sharp weapon in a domestic dispute on Sunday night in Pateita Tola of Siyadih village of Dalbhanga OP area. Lakhrim Munda absconded after the murder. The villagers informed the Dalbhanga OP police about the incident on Monday. After this Kuchai police station in-charge Vishnu Charan Bhokta and Dalbhanga OP in-charge Sunny Toppo reached Pateita Tola of Siyadih village and inquired about the matter. After this, the dead body has been taken in its custody and sent for postmortem.

The accused will be arrested soon

Kuchai police station in-charge Vishnu Charan Bhokta said that in the murder of Jaleshwari Munda, investigation has been started by registering a case against her husband Lakhiram Munda. Every aspect of this murder case is being investigated. He told that soon the accused will be arrested. Raids are going on to arrest the accused.

