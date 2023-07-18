Jharkhand: Wife fatally attacked deaf and dumb husband in domestic dispute, referred to RIMS, police arrested the wife

Chanho (Ranchi), Taufik Alam: In Chanho of Ranchi district of Jharkhand, a wife fatally attacked her deaf husband. Husband has been referred to RIMS in critical condition. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and after questioning arrested the accused wife. It is being told that the wife attacked her husband in a domestic dispute. If the wife is to be believed, she has gone to her maternal home only once after marriage. After that he was banned from going to his maternal home. There was also a ban on the use of mobiles. Enraged by this, the wife attacked the husband.

Wife did murderous attack on husband

A wife seriously injured her mute-deaf husband Suraj Sahu alias Vikas Sahu (24 years) with a dolly in a domestic dispute on Monday night in Hutri village under Chanho police station of Ranchi district. Suraj Sahu got hurt in his neck, hand and leg from the dolly. He has been referred to RIMS for treatment. Koel Devi, the wife who attacked her husband with murder, has been arrested by the police. During this, the police reached on getting the information and also recovered the blood stained dauli from the house.

Wife attacked from behind while urinating

According to the information, this incident of domestic dispute took place on Monday night around ten o’clock. It is being told that then Suraj Sahu had come out of the house to urinate. In this sequence, his wife Koyal Devi suddenly attacked him from behind with a dolly and hit him several times on his neck, legs and hands. Due to being deaf and dumb, Suraj Sahu could not make noise and fell unconscious on the ground soaked in blood.

Wife arrested for murderous attack on husband

After the attack, Koyal Devi herself made noise and informed the people. She told the people that her husband had been injured by hitting her with a sharp weapon. On receiving the information, the Chanho police reached the spot and sent Suraj Sahu to RIMS for treatment in critical condition and after interrogation, arrested Koyal Devi on the charge of murderous attack on her husband.

Wife attacked husband in domestic dispute

As soon as the Chanho police got the information about the murderous attack by the wife on her husband in a domestic dispute, the police team reached the spot and arrested the accused wife after questioning. During this, the bloodied dauli was also recovered from the house. Here, the injured husband has been sent to RIMS for treatment.

Married 10 months ago

Chanho police station in-charge Ranjay Kumar said that while attacking her husband, Koel Devi’s scarf was also splattered with blood. That too has been seized. According to information, Suraj Sahu and Koyal Devi were married ten months back. Their married life was not going well and there was always a dispute between them.

was not allowed to go home

After the arrest, the accused’s wife Koyal Devi has told the police that she was allowed to visit her maternal home only once after marriage. After this he was not being allowed to go to his maternal home. A ban was also imposed on talking to the parents on the phone. That’s why she got angry and attacked her husband. Police has sent Koyal Devi to jail.

Ranjay Kumar, station in-charge Chanhopati, admitted in Medica, Koyal Devi's scarf was also splattered with blood. That too has been seized. According to information, Suraj Sahu and Koyal Devi were married ten months ago. Their married life was not going well and there was always a dispute between them.