Jharkhand: Witness turns hostile in former MP Dadai Dubey’s code of conduct violation case

Dhanbad: A case of violation of code of conduct was heard in the court of First Class Judicial Magistrate Santoshini Murmu on Wednesday. On behalf of the prosecution, Assistant Public Prosecutor Samit Prakash made Praveer Chaubey testify. The witness did not confirm the incident. The court declared the witness hostile. Former Dhanbad MP Dadai Dubey was not present in the court. On his behalf, his advocate Surendra Kumar Pandey filed a representation application. The court fixed September 13, 2023 as the next date for evidence while directing the prosecution to produce witnesses. Let us inform that on April 20, 2014, an FIR was registered against Dadai Dubey and Nitish Kumar Singh in Chirkunda (Kalubthan) on the complaint of Nirsa Zonal Officer Prashant Kumar Laik. Both the accused are accused of violating the code of conduct.

Charges could not be framed against Arup Chatterjee in cheating case

Here, the case of Arup Chatterjee, director of chit fund company Care Vision Infra Structure and Agritech Limited, accused of cheating, was heard on Wednesday in the court of First Class Judicial Magistrate Santoshini Murmu. Accused Arup Chatterjee was not present in the court. As a result, charges could not be framed against him. His advocate Shahnawaz appeared on his behalf. The court fixed August 25 as the next date for framing of charges.

what is the matter

Maharaj Singh, a resident of Kuiya number 10, has accused Arup Chatterjee, director of chit fund company Care Vision Infra Structure and Agritech Limited, of cheating Rs. According to the FIR, the said amount was deposited by Arup by saying that the company promised Maharaj Singh Rs 7500 every month for the next 10 years. But the company paid 7000 thousand rupees every month for two years. When Maharaj Singh went to Ranchi and talked to Arup in this regard. Then he said that we do not know any money of yours and neither the company will give you any money.