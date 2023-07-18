Jharkhand: Woman wandered for hours for treatment after snake bite, condition critical, civil surgeon orders inquiry

Jamshedpur: After wandering for hours for treatment after snake bite, treatment was done. The relatives of the patient allege that the treatment was done after giving medicines from outside. Here, Civil Surgeon Dr. Jujhar Manjhi said that anti snake bite venom is available in all Community Health Centers and Sadar Hospital of East Singhbhum district. Even after this, why was the medicine not given to the patient? This matter will be investigated. Action will be taken against the culprits. Dr. Nakul Chowdhary, Deputy Superintendent of MGM Hospital, said that Anti Snake Bite Venom is available in plenty in MGM Hospital. Reema Dhivar has been admitted to MGM Emergency on Sunday night. His condition is critical. They are investigating it themselves.

Reema Dhivar, a resident of Dhalbhumgarh Sudgi, was bitten by a snake on Sunday night. When the situation worsened, the relatives first took them to Dhalbhumgarh CHC, where the doctors told them to take them to another place, saying that there was no anti-snake bite venom. Reema Dhiwar’s brother Badal Dhiwar told that when he asked to be taken to Ghatshila hospital, the health workers there told that there is no medicine for it. Take straight to MGM. On coming to MGM, the doctors said that there is no injection. After that they went to TMH, Ganga Memorial, a private nursing hospital located in Adityapur, Sadar Hospital, but were told that there is no medicine everywhere. After that, on arrival at MGM, injections were bought from outside. Then the doctors gave an injection. The victim is being treated in the emergency of MGM.

Civil surgeon Dr. Jujhar Manjhi said that anti snake bite venom is available in all Community Health Centers, Sadar Hospital of East Singhbhum district. Why hasn’t he been given the injection? This is a matter of investigation. It will be investigated. If any employee or doctor is found guilty in this, action will be taken.

Badal Dhiwar, brother of snakebite victim Reema Dhiwar, has informed that when he asked to take the patient to Ghatshila hospital, the health workers told that its medicine is not available even in Ghatshila hospital. Take it to MGM. On coming to MGM, the doctors said that there is no injection here. Finally he went to TMH, Ganga Memorial Adityapur, a private nursing, sadar hospital, but was told that there is no medicine everywhere. Then came MGM again. He bought the injection from outside and gave it. After this the doctors gave injection to the patient. The victim is being treated at MGM.

Dr. Nakul Chowdhary, Deputy Superintendent of MGM Hospital, said that Anti Snake Bite Venom is available in plenty in MGM Hospital. Reema Dhivar has been admitted to MGM Emergency on Sunday night. His condition is critical. We are checking it ourselves. Last night 10 anti snake bite venom injections have been given. 10 Byte Venom was given on Monday. After being bitten by a snake, the patient’s eyes start closing. An injection is given for the one who is not in the hospital. No one even fills a tender for it because very few patients need it. The same injection has been brought from outside. Apart from this, no injection was ordered.

