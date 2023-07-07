Jharkhand: Women’s football training center will start soon with 100 bed hostel in Kharsawan

Jharkhand News: Sarojini Lakra, director of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, inspected the Dugni Archery Academy of Seraikela and residential football training center of Kharsawan on Friday. During this, he inquired about the facilities being provided by the government to the players. Also encouraged to perform better game.

Appreciation of the arrangement of Kharsawan Football Training Center

Director Sarojini Lakda told that the purpose of her visit is to go to each center and communicate directly with the players to know their problems and solve those problems quickly. He appreciated the arrangement of Kharsawan Football Training Center. It is said that despite the absence, the players of this center are not only active, but are also bringing laurels to the center. Said that the arrangements of various centers related to sports are being reviewed. The center whose system will be strengthened will also be rewarded.

Women’s football training center will start soon in Kharsawan

Addressing the trainees of the Football Training Center, he said that attention has to be paid to studies as well as sports. When they move forward on their path after setting a goal in life, they will definitely get success. He assured to start a women’s football training center soon along with a 100-bed hostel in Kharsawan in the coming days.

Efforts to improve sports centers

The director said that the government is working to improve the sports centers. During this, Olympian Manohar Topno, Sports Advisor Devendra Singh, Divisional Engineer Ejaz Alam, District Sports Association Secretary Mohammad Dildar, Government High School Principal Manju Hembram, Coaches BS Rao, Balram Mahto, Sanjay Sundi and others were present.