Jharkhand’s Dr. Rohit Raj has worked in many films from Bollywood to Hollywood, see photos

Dr. Rohit Raj with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Aankhen

Resident of Gomia, Bokaro district of Jharkhand Dr. Rohit Kumar Jaiswal aka Dr. Rohit Raj has made his mark in the field of acting by working in many films and serials. Has shown his artistry in the theatrical stage. He also worked in big and successful films like Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam, Fiza with Karisma Kapoor, Mangal Pandey with Aamir Khan, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara, Sarfaros and was praised. The web series “Johri” made on the scheme of Punjab National Bank is coming in July, in which his character will also be seen.

Dr. Rohit Raj with Aamir Khan in the movie Mangal Pandey

Dr. Raj completed his M.Com in the year 1982 from Ranchi University. After this, he went to Mumbai to try his luck in the acting world. Got a lecturer’s job in a college there. Along with the job, he continued his acting efforts as well. Received Best Actor Award in All India Drama Competition. After this joined PTA Natya Sanstha. Acted in many Hindi plays. Later joined Kutumb Theater Group. Acted here with Alok Nath and Annu Kapoor. After the plays, the era of TV started. Acted in many Hindi serials in DD One.

Dr. Rohit Raj with Salman Khan in Tere Naam movie

He got recognition from the serial “Farz”. After this, worked in many serials of Sony, Star Plus, Zee TV and Sahara TV channel. After this, worked in feature films, short films and tele films like Death Penalty, Threat, Spark, Julie I Love You, Mamu and Seven Dir, Modi Kaka Ka Gaon. He got his first role on the big screen in the year 1982 in Yash Chopra’s film ‘Mashal’. After this, he worked in many films like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi, Saathiyan, Pinjar, Suraksha, Kalpataru etc. Received awards for many films.

Dr. Rohit Raj with Karisma Kapoor in Fiza movie

Dr. Raj has worked in many films in regional languages ​​like Bangla, Oriya, Marathi, Bhojpuri. Worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Aankhen. Worked neither at home nor at the ghat. Apart from this, he also worked in Hollywood Red Gold, Black Widow, Cansetu Morvi, Swadeshi films.

Dr Rohit Raj with Urmila Matondkar

While working in the field of job and acting, he did PhD from Vinoba Bhave University. Dr. Raj, who has retired from the job, says that now different types of roles are available. As long as I am alive, I will keep acting. I want people to recognize me as an actor.