Jharkhand’s former minister and MLA Saryu Rai performed Ramarcha Puja, will perform Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva on the first day of Sawan

Jamshedpur: Ramarcha Puja was organized at the MLA office of former Minister and Jamshedpur East Saryu Rai in Baridih. The worship started on Monday morning from 8.30 am. MLA Saryu Rai joined as the chief host. More than 150 women and BJMO supporters were sitting with him in the puja. The priests duly completed the worship. Rudrabhishek of Lord Shankar will be held in the Baridih office from 7.30 am on Tuesday, the first day of Sawan. After this, Prasad will be distributed from 12.30 pm, which will continue till 11 pm.

Ramarcha Puja is done every year on Guru Purnima.

The priests told that like every year this puja has been organized on the day of Guru Purnima. Worship was done in five covers. This worship has more importance. More fruit is obtained by receiving prasad and distribution of prasad than by worshipping. This worship is going to defeat all the three heat and will provide all the four Purusharths Artha, Dharma, Kama and Moksha. In this puja, 33 crore deities including Lord Rama, his family were worshipped. The puja ended at 4.30 pm after the havan.

Rudrabhishek on Tuesday, the first day of Sawan

Priest Gaurikant Thakur, who came from Bihar, local priest Vinod Pandey, Dhanji Pandey and other priests performed the puja. All BJM workers, supporters, distinguished citizens of the area, devotees participated in the puja. Rudrabhishek of Lord Shankar will be held in the Baridih office from 7.30 am on Tuesday, the first day of Sawan. After this, Prasad will be distributed from 12.30 pm, which will continue till 11 pm.

He was present in the puja

Dharmendra Tiwari, Shailendra Singh, Gurdeep Singh Pappu, Ram Narayan Sharma, Subodh Srivastava, Shiv Shankar Singh, Kavita Parmar, Manju Singh, Uday Singhdev, Vijay Mahato, Arun Singh, Ravindra Singh, Munna Singh, Jagannath Sahi, Hariram during the worship program Singh, Sudhir Singh along with office bearers and workers of BJMO state, district and division, people from different areas of Bihar and Jharkhand were present.