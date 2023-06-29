Jharkhand’s Gumla district will get President’s Award, know why it is getting this honor

Gumla district will get the President’s Award for digitalization of land and online works in Gumla district. 12 districts of Jharkhand state have been selected for this award, including Gumla district. In the district, more than 99 percent Khatian mapping, registration, register to and other things related to land have been digitized. Along with this, revenue of about Rs 27 lakh has been received from across the district.

The achievement of revenue receipt was only up to 15-16 lakhs. But this time there has been an increase. Gumla district has been selected for the award on this land related achievement. Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav said these things in the monthly press conference on Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner said that Gumla district is progressing day by day. Although there are challenges as well, the district is moving forward facing every challenge.

Work is being done in the district focusing on other important issues including water, electricity, health, education, road, agriculture, sports. Deputy Commissioner Health Department, Education Department, Zilla Parishad, MNREGA, Rurban Mission, Agriculture Department, Fisheries Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Electricity Department, Industries Department, Land Acquisition,

Gave information about the achievements of Labor Department, Social Welfare, Social Security Cell, Municipal Council, National Highway Division, Road Construction Road Division, Information and Public Relations Department, Revenue Department etc. Said that public participation is necessary in the district. The remote areas of the district are also being focused. The team is working for this.