Jharkhand’s human trafficker arrested from Gurgaon, was taking 2 girls to Delhi, when his health deteriorated, he ran away leaving one

Jharkhand is one of those states in the country, where maximum human trafficking it occurs. Many human traffickers are caught every year, but human trafficking is not stopping. Another human trafficker from Jharkhand has been arrested from Gurgaon in Haryana. He is accused of seducing two girls from Duiya village of Gangda Panchayat located in Manoharpur of West Singhbhum and taking them to Delhi. Meanwhile, a girl’s health deteriorated, so he left her at the station and ran away. The other girl is still missing.

Arrested in the popular case of Manoharpur’s Chhotanagara police station area

It is being told about the arrested accused that he Manoharpur He is the main accused in the famous human trafficking case of Chhotanagara police station area. His name is Albis Topno. Chhotanagara police arrested him on 23 May 2023 from Gurgaon, Haryana. Station in-charge Uma Shankar Verma produced him in the court after his arrest and later he was sent to jail.

Albis Topno arrested, second accused still absconding

Albis Topno is the son of Dilbar Topno, a resident of Bandu village under Guddi police station. An FIR was lodged against him at Chhotanagara police station on March 26. When the station in-charge went to Delhi to arrest Albis, he fled to Gurgaon. With great difficulty this accused of human trafficking was caught in Gurgaon. One of the accused in this case is still absconding.

Took the girls to Delhi without informing the family

A year and a half ago, two daughters of Gangda Panchayat’s Duiya village were misled and taken to Delhi without informing their family. Smugglers left a girl at Manoharpur station after her health deteriorated in Delhi and ran away. Somehow the girl had reached her home. Seeing his critical condition, brother had admitted him to Manoharpur CHC. He died on March 26 after treatment.

Jharkhand: Court sentences woman trafficker to life imprisonment in human trafficking case of a minor

The father of the missing girl lodged an FIR

After this, the brother of the deceased made serious allegations against the human traffickers. The father of the second girl had registered a case at the Chhotanagara police station. However, the second girl child has not been recovered yet. The station in-charge has said that soon the other absconding accused and the girl child will also be recovered.

EXPLAINER: Most incidents of human trafficking happen in these states including Jharkhand, know the condition of your state kingpin arrest