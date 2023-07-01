Jharkhand’s Janardan Jha is showing acting skills in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has also praised him

I swear, Deepak questions : Many artists of Bokaro have made their place in Bollywood. one more name added to them Janardan Jha Of. Late Chandankiyari resident of Bokaro. Son of Sunil Kumar Jha. He started his film career in 2015 with Neeraj Pandey’s film “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”. After this there was no looking back. Film and TV serial producers who have been convinced of his talent have started giving him preference. Till now he has worked in dozens of films, web series and serials. Now he is not dependent on any introduction in Bollywood. Recently he also got a chance to work with megastar like Amitabh Bachchan. After that his fame in Bollywood has increased further. The scope of their recognition has also increased.

Has been fond of acting since childhood



Janardhan Jha comes from a middle class family of Chandankiyari. He has been fond of acting since childhood. While studying in high school located in Chandankiyari, he often participated in school programs. He did his graduation from Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav College, Ranchi. During this, got second place in Koker Youth Festival. In the cultural programs held on Durga Puja and Kali Puja, he made a place among the people by his acting. Got the first position in the Aarti Competition organized at Harimati Temple, Vardhaman Compound, Ranchi on the day of Durgapuja’s Mahamahashtami. Here, he also used to participate in the Lakshmi Puja Jatra in his village Chandankiyari. Due to the praise received from acting in these programs of school-college life, his trend towards art increased. Eventually he turned to Bollywood.

Have worked with these artists: MS Dhoni

After The Untold Story, Janardan Jha started getting work in many films continuously, but it started with an advertisement of Dharma Production. Karan Johar gave the lead role in the ad film with Ayushmann Khurrana. That ad became a super hit. Then got opportunities to work with many veteran artists. Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sushmita Sen, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshay Oberoi, Pradeep Kabra, Girish Thapar, Yatin Karigar, Ravi Kishan, Kumod Mishra, Raza Murad, Rajesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli etc. are included. Also worked with Tollywood actors Prasenjeet, Vishwajeet, Priyanshu, Khorasaheb.

Left an impression of acting in TV serials as well

Janardhan Jha has left his mark on the small screen as well. These include popular TV serials like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Madam Sir, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Naagin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Meri Saans Bhi Bahut Hai, Parineeti, Yeh Bandhan Toote Na, Imli, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India. Also worked with TVC Ad Big Celebrity.

interest in comedy

In a conversation with ‘Prabhat Khabar’, Janardan Jha said that he has been particularly interested in comedy since childhood. This is the reason that most of the films, TV serials or web series he has worked in so far have played comic roles. He said that it was not easy to make a place in Bollywood from a small place like Chandankiyari, but he was determined to establish himself here. I had faith in my acting. The result of his hard work is that in the last six-seven years he got the opportunity to work in many popular films and TV serials. He is more than happy that even megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised his performance.

Shown in these films

Apart from Janardhan Jha’s film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt’s film Judaa Ho Ke, Ashok Nanda’s film One Day, Oscar, Maya’s Revenge, Prakash Jha’s Exam, Three Sisters’ Ek Sapna, Tribhuvan Mishra’s CA Topper has acted in Sector 23 series, T series and Action Hero. He has also worked in many web series. They include web series of Netflix, G5, Amazon Prime.