Jharkhand’s land mafia sold Garmajrua’s land as well, transaction of lakhs with fake companies

The land mafia caught on the charges of money laundering sold 3.81 acres of Garmajrua special land. For this purchase and sale, the fraudster gang made a woman named Saraswati Devi the fake owner of the land. Saraswati Devi is the wife of Kolkata resident Kali Ram Singh. During four years, Rs 12.35 crore was deposited in the account of land trader Talha Khan. Out of this, cash withdrawal of Rs 1.28 crore was done.

In the investigation, it was found that the land mafia of Ranchi had formed many companies for the transaction of money. This includes the name of Green Traders, F2R Construction Pvt. Money was transacted by the gang members with the help of the accounts of these companies. The land mafia arrested by the ED, apart from forging the Ryati land documents, has also forged the Gairmajrua Khas land documents for sale and purchase.

Documents of 26.35 acres of Gairmajrua special land prepared by forgery were found from their possession. This includes 12.09 acres of Bhitha Mauza, 5.01 acres of Mauza Bargain and 39.25 acres of Newri. Arrested land traders have sold 3.81 acres of Gairmajrua Khas land from Badgai Mauza’s land. Saraswati Devi was first made a fake owner to sell the land of plot number-891, 893 and 903 of account number-256. Saraswati Devi is the mother of a person named Lakhan Singh of the gang and wife of Kali Ram Singh. The amount received from the sale of this land was divided among Devesh, Bharat, Afsar Ali, Imtiaz, Zahid and Fayaz.