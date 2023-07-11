Jharkhand’s Mahima going to Malaysia for Throw Ball Championship has no money, appeals for help

Sports Correspondent, Ranchi, Five female players and one male player from Jharkhand are included in the Indian team going to Malaysia for International Throw Ball Championship. These include Pratima Tirkey, Anita Tirkey, Mahima Oraon, Asunta Toppo, Taramani Lakra and Sanoj Mahto. Gumla’s Asunta Toppo also expressed her inability to go to Malaysia due to poverty. Gumla Zilla Parishad member Dilip Badaik came forward to help Asunta and sold his wife’s jewelery and gave a check of Rs 66,000 to Asunta.

On Monday, all the players going to Malaysia were honored at the Vishwa Samvad Kendra. On this occasion Swami Divya Gyan, head of Sangh’s Sadhu-Sant Sampark, Vicente Ekka, son of Martyr Albert Ekka, awarded with Paramveer Chakra, daughter-in-law Rajni Ekka, coach Mukesh Kanchan, area head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Anil Thakur, Atal Pandey and others were present.

Divyang throw ball player Mahima appeals for help

Mahima Oraon, a national level disabled throw ball player from Ranchi, has been selected in the Indian women’s mercury throw ball team for the international championship to be held in Malaysia. Players will have to bear their own expenses for participating in the championship. It costs 66,000 per player to go to Malaysia, but Mahima does not have that much money. For this, he has appealed to the people to help.

Before throw ball, Mahima has also won bronze medal for Jharkhand in volleyball. For practice, she first walks five kilometers from her village Sodag, then changes two-three autos and comes to Morabadi Stadium. In the same year, women have won the gold medal in the international competition of throw ball. Mahima told that in 2018, she met Mukesh Kanchan of Jharkhand Paralympic Association and the spirit of sports awakened in me, after which I went to Morhabadi and practiced once a week. Its better results started coming out.

