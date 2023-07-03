Jharkhand’s raisins are the main source of income of tribals, knowing its benefits you will also become its fan

Mahua means ‘Raisins of Jharkhand’ (Raisin of Jharkhand) is considered to be the main source of income of the tribal community of the state. From festivals to marriages, Mahua is used. Apart from local songs, it is also discussed in folk songs of Hindi, Bhojpuri, Maithili and other provinces. This Mahua is ingrained in the food habits of the tribal society.

Consumption of mahua is beneficial in many diseases

as soon as spring comes Mahua Leaves start falling from the tree. After a few days flowers appear in it. They keep on falling throughout the night. The fragrance of flowers spreads around the Mahua tree. The villagers keep these flowers after drying them. Tribals make delicious dishes from it during summer. It is believed that consumption of Mahua is beneficial in diseases like arthritis, ulcer.

Mahua oil is also used in the form of ghee.

Mahua is used in many ways. After extracting oil from Mahua seeds, it is also used in the form of ghee. Not only this, biscuits, chocolate, juice and digestive etc. are also being made from Mahua. These things made from mahua are very tasty and nutritious. That’s why their demand is also good in the market.

Mahua trees give fruits and flowers for hundreds of years

Mahua tree is huge. Although, it does not grow very high, but its stem is very thick. There are many knots in the stem of this tree which grows very fast. Starts bearing fruits in 20-25 years and continues to flourish for hundreds of years. People plant this tree around their house which is found in abundance in the forests of Jharkhand.

Mahua wood has different uses

The fruits and flowers of the Mahua tree are not only used, its wood is also used in different ways. Mahua’s fruit vegetable is made. Its oil is used to make soap, detergent, vegetable butter and as fuel. Its husk is used in the form of bran to feed animals. Cake is also used to increase the yield of the fields.

Mahua trees give flowers from 20 to 200 kg

Apart from Jharkhand, Mahua trees are also found in its neighboring states of West Bengal and Odisha. Mahua flowers are kept dry in these states. Mahua is widely used in wine production. At the rural level as well as at the industrial level. Medicine is made from its bark. Small tools are made from wood. This tree gives 20 kg to 200 kg Mahua flowers in a year.