Jharkhand’s suspended IAS Pooja Singhal’s BP is not being controlled, medical board may be formed

Ranchi: Blood pressure of suspended IAS Pooja Singhal admitted in RIMS is not being controlled. Even after giving medicine, blood pressure is reaching 180/110, which is much higher than normal. Due to this, Pooja Singhal is constantly suffering from headache and dizziness.

Heart rate is also increasing due to high blood pressure level. In such a situation, doctors are considering taking the advice of doctors by constituting a medical board. At present, expert doctors of the Department of Cardiology and Medicine are being consulted.

On the advice of doctors, MRI test of Pooja Singhal was done, the report of which has come. On the basis of the report, neurology and bone doctors are being consulted. Significantly, Pooja Singhal was admitted to RIMS on May 16 after complaining of uneasiness, difficulty in breathing and headache.

