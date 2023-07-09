Jharkhand’s ‘vegetarian mutton’ Rugda, helpful in increasing immunity, is hot in the market

Ranchi, 9 July (Hindustan Times). People avoid non-veg in Sawan and every vegetables are also skyrocketing. In such a situation, people’s interest towards the famous Rugda of Jharkhand has increased. It is beneficial for health along with taste. Rugda, a ‘vegetarian mutton’ found in the forests of Sakhua during the monsoon, is a favorite choice of non-vegetarians during the month of Sawan. Rugda has started being available in the markets here. Its cost is very high in the initial phase.

Viral and fungal infections spread rapidly during the rainy season. People with weak immunity suffer the most from this. In this season, khukdi or rugda can be used to increase immunity. It is full of medicinal properties. It is considered an excellent medicine for heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, diabetes and blood problems. This is the reason that even after the price of rugda is Rs 600 to Rs 1000 per kg in this season, people consume it fiercely. The price of Khukdi is 400 to 500 rupees per kg.

Natural means of livelihood of the villagers

Rugda is considered to be the means of natural livelihood of the villagers. It is mostly found in villages situated around Sakhua forests. The process of finding and getting out of it by the villagers is very hard and laborious. After the rains, in the forests of Sakhua, some parts are seen raised in the ground, which gets rubbed when dug from the stalk, after which a lot of cleaning has to be done.

Many types of nutritious elements are found in Rugda. High levels of proteins and vitamins are found in it. For example, Vitamin-B, Vitamin-C, Vitamin-B, Complex, Ribolanin, Thiamin, Vitamin-B12, Folic acid and salts, Calcium, Phosphorus, Potassium and Copper are found. It contains more protein and less calories, due to which it is also considered very healthy. It is digestible as well as tasty. It is considered very suitable for patients with high blood pressure and hypertension. It is also very helpful in increasing the immunity of the body. Apart from this, it is also used in reducing obesity.

It is included in the food of tribals since ancient times. Generally it is of two types white and black, in which the test of black rugda is somewhat different and it also keeps on increasing according to the rainy season. As the rainy season starts to end, it also starts getting old. Its demand is mostly in the beginning and middle of the rainy season.