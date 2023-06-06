Jhat by-election on 3 seats of Karnataka Legislative Council on June 30 and result declared at 7 pm

Bengaluru : Polling for three seats of the Legislative Council in Karnataka will be held on June 30 and the counting of votes will also be completed on the same day. It is being told that on the lines of ‘Chat Mangni Pat Bayah’, after polling in a single day, the results will also be declared at seven in the evening. According to media reports, the Election Commission of India will hold by-elections on 3 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council on 30 June. These seats have become vacant due to the resignation of the members who contested the recently held assembly elections.

In a press release issued by the Election Commission of India, it has been said that due to the resignations of Baburao Chinchansur, R. Shankar and Laxman Savadi, the seats in the Legislative Council have become vacant. All three had contested the assembly elections, but only one of these three, Laxman Savadi, could win the election, while the Congress candidate from Gurmitkal, Chinchansur and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate R Shankar lost from Ranibennur.

According to the Election Commission’s release, the notification for the by-elections to the three Legislative Council seats in Karnataka will be issued on June 13 and the last date for filing nominations is June 20. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 21, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 23. It has been said in the release that the voting will be held on June 30 from 9 am to 4 pm, in which the members of the assembly will participate. The counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm. The commission said that the election process should be completed by July 4.

According to Congress sources, it will field All India Congress Committee secretary NS Boseraju. He has been made a minister in the state, but he is not a member of either house of the Karnataka Legislature.