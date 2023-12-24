Jim Jordan plans to question Hunter Biden’s former prosecutor

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) plans to question Hunter Biden’s former prosecutor about the handling of the investigation and the decision to allow the statute of limitations to expire for certain tax years related to US President Joe Biden’s rogue son Hunter Biden’s income from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

In a Fox News interview this week, the Ohio Republican asserted that Hunter received significant payments from the company, leading to concerns about potential connections between Burisma, President Joe Biden, and the White House.

“Lesley Wolf, assistant US Attorney for the DOJ out of Wilmington, Delaware, is part of a five-year investigation into Hunter Biden. Served with David Weiss. Allegedly deviated from the protocol for preferential treatment—that’s the allegation. And is known to be a Democratic campaign donor, Leslie Wolf. How could one person hold all of this up? Is it that simple?” host Bill Hemmer asked.

“Well, I think it was the whole investigation. As you pointed out, Bill, it took them five years and is still ongoing. It’s now special counsel David Weiss. Lesley Wolf, according to whistleblowers, is the lady who said we’re not going to look into campaign finance concerns that Mr. Shapley, Mr. Ziegler, and others of the investigative team thought should be examined”, Jim Jordan responded.

“She’s the one who said you can’t use the term Big Guy when you do any interviews. You can’t talk about ‘Political Figure Number One’, who we all know was Joe Biden. So we want to ask her questions about all that, and maybe most importantly, why did the investigation decide to let the tax years 2014 and 2015, when the bulk of the Burisma income was coming to Hunter Biden?

Why did they let the statute of limitations lapse for those years?” Jordan said.

He continued: “My theory is that when you get into Burisma, you get to the White House. It is one thing to charge Hunter Biden with a gun charge in Delaware. That doesn’t even involve Joe Biden. But when you get into Burisma, it does because this is a Ukrainian energy company that paid Hunter Biden so much money. So we want to ask her some questions about that as well”.

Meanwhile, Jordan has also launched an oversight investigation into U.S. intelligence agencies for allegedly obstructing a 2020 Senate investigation concerning the Biden family.

Jordan wrote a letter to National Intelligence Director Avril Haines on Wednesday stating that the House Judiciary Committee and its subcommittee “are investigating allegations that the US Intelligence Community obstructed a congressional inquiry in 2020 by falsely alleging that the work of two U.S. Senators was advancing Russian ‘disinformation’”.

Senators Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) initiated a congressional investigation into claims of influence peddling involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden three years ago. On August 6, 2020, two FBI officials presented the Republican lawmakers with a “defensive” briefing as part of their investigation, characterizing those claims as misinformation from Russia.

Grassley and Johnson were nearing completion of their September 2020 report concerning the purported influence-peddling schemes of Hunter Biden in China and Ukraine at that time, as noted by National Review.

Jordan is requesting that Haines provide “all drafts of the script” that were used to brief the two senators, demanding information about that “so-called ‘defensive’ briefing”, as he put it.

Jordan wrote, “The Senators’ investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial connections to foreign governments and foreign nationals was hampered by the briefing, the existence of which was later leaked”.

The “Russian disinformation” briefing that the two FBI officials received “consisted primarily of information that [the Senators] already knew and information unconnected to [their] Biden investigation”, according to a letter Grassley and Johnson later wrote to Nikki Floris, the then-Deputy Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, and Bradley Benavides, the then-Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force.