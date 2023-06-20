Jind: Five people, including three children of the same family, died in a road accident.

Jind, 20 June (Hindustan). A bike collided with a canter on the Jind-Panipat National Highway near village Nirjan on Tuesday afternoon, in which a couple and three children, residents of Kharkada village of Barwala block of Hisar district, died. In this accident, only an eight-year-old girl has survived from the whole family. Although she has also suffered injuries in the accident, but she is said to be out of danger.

42-year-old Rakesh, a resident of Kharkada village, was married in Rasulpur village of Panipat district. Rakesh’s father-in-law had died a few days ago. Rakesh’s wife along with their four children had gone to Rasulpur village after the death of her father a few days back. After the thirteenth on Tuesday, all these people were going to Kharkada village riding on a bike. When these people on the bike came a little ahead of the deserted village from Jind-Panipat National Highway and were about to enter Jind city, at the same time their bike was hit by a canter. The collision was so strong that everyone including the bike fell on the road.

The people present on the spot informed the police about this. An ambulance from the civil hospital reached the spot and all were taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Rakesh (42), his wife Kavita (40), daughter Kiran (12), son Kala (11) and Armaan (5), a resident of Kharkada, died in the accident. However, the condition of Sirat (8), who was injured in the accident, is said to be out of danger. The police is investigating the matter