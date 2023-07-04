Jio Bharat: JP Morgan said this on Reliance Jio’s new offer, know

JP Morgan on Jio Bharat Phone: Regarding the launch of Reliance Jio’s Jio Bharat 4G mobile phone, brokerage house JP Morgan has claimed in its report that the possibilities of airtel tariff hike are now being considered. There has been a pause for the next one to one and a half years. Because of this, JP Morgan has kept Airtel in the underweight category.

Big dent in 2G subscriber base

According to the report of JP Morgan, Airtel had recently increased the prices of 2G plans. The lowest priced plan of Rs 99 for 2G was reduced to Rs 155. Reliance Jio does not work on 2G network and Vodafone-Idea is continuously losing its customers. That’s why Airtel had high hopes of increasing earnings from this price hike. Now after the launch of Jio Bharat 4G phone, there may be a big dent in Airtel’s 2G customer base. Reliance Jio claims to add 10 crore customers through Jio Bharat.

alarm bell for airtel

Airtel seems to be in trouble not only in the 2G category, but also in the premium i.e. 4G category. According to the report of JP Morgan, in March 23, Jio had brought new affordable 4G postpaid plans. In the premium category, this plan has been successful in wooing the customers. Along with this, Jio India has rung alarm bells in 2G for Jio’s nearest rival Airtel.

Ability to attract 2G customers

In the report, the features and price of Jio Bharat have also been described as fantastic. Priced at Rs 999, Jio India has the power to attract 2G customers. It has features like HD voice calling, FM radio, 128 GB SD memory card support. The mobile has 4.5 cm TFT screen, 0.3 megapixel camera, 1000 mAh battery, 3.5 mm headphone jack, powerful loudspeaker and torch. Features like Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn and Jio Pay are also available in this.