jio launch jiotag bluetooth tracker to take on apple airtag check details rjv

JioTag Features

Jio has given premium class features in its JioTag. Long range has been given in it. Where it will work up to 20 meters inside the house, it will work up to 50 meters outside the house. Its weight is 9.5 grams and the company has given removable battery in it. Geotags can be attached to wallets, handbags, keychains or any item that is in danger of being forgotten. It can be tracked from a smartphone and for this the geo tag has to be connected to Bluetooth. With the help of Jio Community Find Network, it is very easy to trace your lost belongings. Cable is also available in the box to charge its battery. Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity is available in Geo Tag.