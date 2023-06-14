Jio News: Jio Cinema starts digital innings again from India’s West Indies tour 2023

After record-breaking success with Tata IPL 2023, GeoCinema now brings fans all-format cricket action between India and West Indies from Caribbean soil

For the first time a bilateral series will be presented in seven languages.

India vs West Indies 2023 Live Streaming On JioCinema Jio Cinema today announced the acquisition of the digital rights for India’s tour of the West Indies 2023, which will live-stream two Tests, three ODIs and five T20 matches during the month-long series.

The all-format bilateral tour will begin with the first Test to be played in Dominica from July 12 followed by the second Test in Trinidad. With this Test series, India’s World Test Championship 2023-25 ​​cycle will begin. The 3-match ODI series will begin on July 27 and will be played in Barbados and Trinidad. The five-match T20I series will begin on August 3 in Trinidad, followed by the next two matches in Guyana and the last two matches in Florida, USA.

Jio Cinema did amazing, made world record, read full news

After breaking all records and setting unprecedented levels of participation, viewership and concurrency during Tata IPL 2023, JioCinema will continue to bring fans a never-before-seen view of their favorite sport for free. Viewers will be able to watch limited overs action in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. This will be the first time that a bilateral series will be presented in seven languages.

Viacom18 – Head of Sports Strategy, Partnerships and Acquisitions Harsh Srivastava said, JioCinema has offered a seamless streaming experience resulting in amazing records that have never been heard before. We’ve pushed the boundaries of technological capability ensuring the best of sports are experienced digitally. With the West Indies tour of India in 2023, we will go a long way further and give a world-class performance to our visitors, he added.

Tata IPL 2023 via JioCinema became the most viewed digital event globally as over 120 million unique viewers enjoyed the most thrilling Tata IPL Finals ever. The excitement and thrill of Tata IPL 2023 reached its peak during the final match as JioCinema created a new world record of 3.21 crore viewers. All these viewers together saw the match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

India Vs West Indies Match Schedule

Date – Match – Time (Indian Time) – Venue

July 12-16 – 1st Test – 7:30 PM – Windsor Park, Dominica

July 20-24 – 2nd Test – 7:30 PM – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

July 27 – 1st ODI – 7:30 pm – Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 29 – 2nd ODI – 7:00 pm – Kensington Oval, Barbados

August 1 – 3rd ODI – 7:00 pm – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 3 – 1st T20 – 8:00 PM – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August – 2nd T20 – 8:00 pm – National Stadium, Guyana

8 August – 3rd T20 – 8:00 PM – National Stadium, Guyana

August 12 – Fourth 20 – 8:00 p.m. – Broward County Stadium, Florida

August 13 – 5th T20I – 8:00 PM – Broward County Stadium, Florida